PGL Stockholm Major viewer’s guide

Can you feel the excitement in the air? Yes, the first CS:GO Major kicks off this week, as the first tournament of its nature since the global COVID-19 pandemic hit. It's been over two years since we saw Astralis lift the StarLadder Berlin Major trophy back in September 2019.

As announced in January this year, The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will also feature the biggest prize pool in CS:GO esports history, a whopping $2 million. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's roughly R29 million.

PGL Stockholm Major details

The PGL Stockholm Major will kick off 26 October 2021 and run until 7 November. It all starts with the Challengers stage, with a 16 Team Swiss System Format. The top eight teams proceed to the Legends stage, while the bottom eight teams get eliminated. This stage runs from 26 to 29 October.

The Legends stage will take place via a 16 Team Swiss System Format. The top eight teams proceed to the Champions stage, while the bottom eight teams get eliminated. The Legends stage runs from 30 October to 2 November and sets us up for the Champions stage.

The Champions stage will run from 4 to 7 November 2021. It features a single-elimination bracket and all matches will be best-of-three. Both the Challengers and Contenders teams start in the Challengers stage, while the Legends teams await in the Legends stage.

Legends teams:

Ninjas in Pyjamas

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

Team Liquid

FURIA

Evil Geniuses

Gambit Esports

Natus Vincere

Challengers teams:

BIG

ENCE

Astralis

Movistar Riders

Mousesports

Heroic

paiN Gaming

Team Spirit

Contenders teams:

FaZe Clan

GODSENT

Copenhagen Flames

Virtus.pro

Renegades

Sharks Esports

Entropiq

TYLOO

You can catch every second of the PGL Stockholm Major action via the official PGL Twitch channel. The massive tournament will be held at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

We are extremely excited to watch the PGL Stockholm Major in all its glory and wish all teams participating the best of luck. CS:GO LAN is back, finally!