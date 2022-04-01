Game Review | Time Loader – not just physics, emotions too

This article was brought to you by NAG

From the teaser trailer I watched, to the hors d’oeuvre blurb I was initially given, Time Loader looked like an interesting little physics puzzle platformer that I could sink a couple of hours into and enjoy the cleverly designed levels. Little did I know Time Loader would be taking me back in time to play with my emotions instead.

As said previously, Time Loader is a physics-based puzzle platformer and I’ve always enjoyed those when they’re done well. There’s just something about meddling with “science” that appeals to me, and to get to do it in a game is all the better. Taking on the role of a homemade RC bot, you’ll be jumping, pulling, levering, rolling, and swinging your way across an array of really well-designed levels that on its own is quite appealing. Without giving away too much of the story, the game’s levels are centred around a household, each level being a different room in the house and each one is designed so well, that it almost feels like your own house in a way. I enjoyed rolling the wheels of the bot over different items in the house for each one to play a different sound depending on the material it was made from, or to find the tools lying around in the garage only to mimic my very own garage tools, that I definitely pack away, all the time always. Instead of just turning the canoe upside down and creating a flat surface for you to ride over, they had it facing right-way-up and you could drive through the seat of the canoe. I know it’s something small, but it’s these small things that make the world feel more real.