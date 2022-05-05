Game Review | Kirby and the Forgotten Land – a platformer that’s easy to swallow

This article was brought to you by NAG

Growing up, I remember always watching my friends living their best lives with their cool Nintendo devices and desperately wanting one myself. However, that never happened, and the result was me missing out on a whole childhood worth of Nintendo classics and having to make up for the lost time by playing them all now.

Kirby is one such classic that ultimately passed me by. Now don’t get me wrong, thanks to friends who played the games and access to the internet, I’ve always been aware of Kirby and all of the different games associated. I’ve just never actually played one myself until the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. What makes this entry into the Kirby franchise stand out, other than it being the first one I played, is that it marks the evolution from the traditional 2D game structure to 3D.