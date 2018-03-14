WATCH | Crafty mongoose outwits group of lions

Just because you're small doesn't mean you can't outfight, outwit and outlast your much bigger opponents.

The three young lions that cornered a mongoose in Kenya probably thought it was an easy snack but the little fighter quickly turned the tables on them.

Mahendra Jain, who captured the moment, told Latestsightings.com: "The mongoose was most distraught and decided to put up the fight of its life. This little one was determined not to become anyone’s dinner, never mind chew-toy."