Sci-Tech

WATCH | Crafty mongoose outwits group of lions

14 March 2018 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE

Just because you're small doesn't mean you can't outfight, outwit and outlast your much bigger opponents.

The three young lions that cornered a mongoose in Kenya probably thought it was an easy snack but the little fighter quickly turned the tables on them. 

Mahendra Jain, who captured the moment, told Latestsightings.com: "The mongoose was most distraught and decided to put up the fight of its life. This little one was determined not to become anyone’s dinner, never mind chew-toy."

MORE

WATCH | Thieves so brazen they'll steal your phone while you're using it

CCTV footage of a robber grabbing a cell phone from a man while he was speaking on it has surfaced on social media.
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | Fists fly at Varsity Cup rugby game

A Varsity Cup rugby game was cancelled after a group of people stormed onto the pitch and violence broke out on Monday night.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Crazy, funny animal videos that made us laugh and cry in 2017

From snakes in bathrooms to lions attacking cars, 2017 was a busy year in the animal kingdom. We round up some of our favourite animal antics caught ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga wants other departments to be held accountable too South Africa
  2. WATCH | Police probe brazen cellphone robbery at Randburg restaurant South Africa
  3. How to report hate crime anonymously in SA South Africa
  4. How my pastor brainwashed me: 'He told me to divorce my husband' South Africa
  5. When there's smoke‚ there's not always fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X