WATCH | Unlikely besties: Mia the cat cuddles up to Emilka the rhino
Mia the cat had part of her tail bitten off by a rhino when she was just a kitten, but she got over it and now her best friend is Emilka the rhino.
National Geographic reports the two live at the Dvůr Králové Zoo in the Czech Republic, where they spend time together every day.
The zoo says it breeds more than 40 species of large African ungulates, such as rhinoceroses and giraffes.
"Apart from its breeding activities, the zoo also supports in situ projects aimed at returning animals to their natural habitats."
The zoo has been "instrumental in saving species from the brink of extinction", according to National Geographic.
