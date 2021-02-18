Nasa rover Perseverance on track for daredevil landing on Mars

Nasa's Mars rover Perseverance, the most advanced robotic astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, neared the end of its seven-month, 470m km journey on Wednesday, on target for a daredevil landing attempt on the red planet.

Hurtling through space across the last 240,000km of its voyage, Perseverance was headed for a touchdown set for Thursday inside a vast basin called Jezero Crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed.

Mission managers at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles said on Wednesday they were hopeful the six-wheeled, SUV-sized rover would arrive safely on a flat plain beside towering cliffs at the edge of an ancient river delta.

Engineers hope to confirm the landing, and possibly receive a first surface image, shortly after touchdown, set for 8.55pm GMT (10.55pm in SA) , from signals relayed to Earth by one of several Mars orbiters.

The chief objective of the two-year, $2.7bn (R39.62bn) mission is to search for signs of microbial organisms that may have flourished on Mars about three billion years ago, when the planet was warmer, wetter and presumably more hospitable to life.

Larger and more sophisticated than any of the four mobile science vehicles Nasa landed on Mars before it, Perseverance is designed to extract rock samples for analysis back on Earth – the first such specimens ever collected by humankind from another planet.