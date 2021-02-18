Sci-Tech

Nasa rover Perseverance on track for daredevil landing on Mars

18 February 2021 - 10:32 By Reuters
An illustration depicting how NASA’s Perseverance rover will fire up its descent stage engines as it nears the Martian surface.
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Nasa's Mars rover Perseverance, the most advanced robotic astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, neared the end of its seven-month, 470m km journey on Wednesday, on target for a daredevil landing attempt on the red planet.

Hurtling through space across the last 240,000km of its voyage, Perseverance was headed for a touchdown set for Thursday inside a vast basin called Jezero Crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed.

Mission managers at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles said on Wednesday they were hopeful the six-wheeled, SUV-sized rover would arrive safely on a flat plain beside towering cliffs at the edge of an ancient river delta.

Engineers hope to confirm the landing, and possibly receive a first surface image, shortly after touchdown, set for 8.55pm GMT (10.55pm in SA) , from signals relayed to Earth by one of several Mars orbiters.

The chief objective of the two-year, $2.7bn (R39.62bn) mission is to search for signs of microbial organisms that may have flourished on Mars about three billion years ago, when the planet was warmer, wetter and presumably more hospitable to life.

Larger and more sophisticated than any of the four mobile science vehicles Nasa landed on Mars before it, Perseverance is designed to extract rock samples for analysis back on Earth – the first such specimens ever collected by humankind from another planet.

In this illustration, Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover uses the Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry (PIXL). Located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm, the X-ray spectrometer will help search for signs of ancient microbial life in rocks.
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Two future missions are planned to retrieve the samples and return them to Nasa in the next decade.

The rover, still packed inside the Mars-bound “cruise” stage of the spacecraft, appears “comfortably” on track for a “bull's- eye” landing under fair Martian skies, said Al Chen, head of JPL's descent and landing team.

“That's pretty incredible considering our last manoeuvre was back in December,” Chen told an online briefing.

Engineers sent the spacecraft a command days ago activating its autopilot systems for the final phase of its flight, and Chen anticipates no need for further course correction from mission control.

