Tower of misery: 7 dead as blaze guts condemned Joburg building

MaButhelezi said she heard screams in the hallway and was told a fire had started.

"There was a person who was smoking next to the generator and somehow he started the fire. He ran away once the building caught alight," MaButhelezi said.

Mfiki also believes the fire was started with a cigarette butt carelessly tossed away.

"We use generators and when the petrol spills the place becomes susceptible to fires.

"Apparently, the person who started it was smoking."

MaButhelezi said: "This is the third fire that has happened here.

"The first one happened a few years ago when one girl dumped her boyfriend and he decided to pour petrol and burn the room."

Four people, including a baby, died in an August 2013 fire on the seventh floor of the building.

Yesterday scores of people, some sitting alongside their children, sat on the pavements close to the burnt-out building, which had been cordoned off by police.

As MaButhelezi walked down the street, she pointed at several young men, some of whom seemed to be under the influence.

"They also lost everything," she said, asking them whether they had registered their names on the displaced residents list.

According to Mfiki, life in the Cape York building revolves around drug addiction.

"When you have a need for a fix you don't even think of anything, not even food," she said.

Mbali Shirindza said the building had no landlord and the residents did not pay rent.

"Anyone that's stranded is welcome in here. The place is mostly an open area where you can just sleep. It's like sleeping outside, except there's a roof.

"We are overcrowded and we get sick and spread the illnesses among ourselves.

"There are shacks inside. It's filthy, and rats are one of us, too," said Shirindza.

But as soon as the police, the media and ambulances left, residents would return to the building, MaButhelezi said.