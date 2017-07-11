South Africa

Cape Town’s N2 closed due to oil spill and accident

11 July 2017 - 16:33 By Timeslive

The most congested city in South Africa has been hit with an oil spill on the N2 shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

As a result officials have had to close the N2 outgoing at Raapenberg Road‚ said Richard Coleman from the City of Cape Town Traffic Services.

"Due to the oil spill on the N2 we've had a truck that has jack-knifed as well this is another reason for the road to be closed‚'' said Coleman.

By 3:43pm reports of heavy traffic delays were reported on social media.

This year's TomTom Traffic Index ranked Cape Town as the world's 48th most congested city.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Cape Town’s N2 closed due to oil spill and accident South Africa
  2. Strict laws needed to curb commercialisation of religion South Africa
  3. Every religious practitioner must be registered: CRL Commission report South Africa
  4. Beware of fake job listings South Africa
  5. REVEALED: Taxman ‘spies’ on staff mails to top media houses South Africa

Latest Videos

16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge

Related articles

  1. Third accident on Eastern Cape road this week South Africa
  2. Cape Town clamps down on offending motorists South Africa
  3. Nomzamo Mbatha knows why car accident was 'blown out of propotion' TshisaLIVE
X