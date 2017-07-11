Cape Town’s N2 closed due to oil spill and accident

The most congested city in South Africa has been hit with an oil spill on the N2 shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

As a result officials have had to close the N2 outgoing at Raapenberg Road‚ said Richard Coleman from the City of Cape Town Traffic Services.

"Due to the oil spill on the N2 we've had a truck that has jack-knifed as well this is another reason for the road to be closed‚'' said Coleman.