Cape Town’s N2 closed due to oil spill and accident
11 July 2017 - 16:33
The most congested city in South Africa has been hit with an oil spill on the N2 shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.
As a result officials have had to close the N2 outgoing at Raapenberg Road‚ said Richard Coleman from the City of Cape Town Traffic Services.
"Due to the oil spill on the N2 we've had a truck that has jack-knifed as well this is another reason for the road to be closed‚'' said Coleman.
Cape Town - N2 Outbound (Update): #CRASH at Raapenberg Rd - HEAVY DELAYS : N2 / M3 outbound via Hospital Bend and M5 South @LimaCharlie1 pic.twitter.com/ys74kCeSI9— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 11, 2017
By 3:43pm reports of heavy traffic delays were reported on social media.
This year's TomTom Traffic Index ranked Cape Town as the world's 48th most congested city.
- TimesLIVE
