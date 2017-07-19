BREAKING: SABC's Aguma resigns with immediate effect
Suspended acting SABC chief executive James Aguma has resigned with immediate effect, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Aguma was in the midst of a disciplinary hearing, where he stood accused of providing false information under oath during the disciplinary proceedings brought against former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Aguma was also accused of tender irregularities and fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
Osborne Molatudi‚ Aguma's lawyer‚ said Aguma had tendered his resignation and the SABC would withdraw all charges against him.
"I can safely state to you‚ Mr Chairperson and the initiator‚ that we have subsequently been provided with the critical document that we have been seeking from the initiator and on that basis I have been instructed to no longer proceed with the urgent Labour Court application‚" Molatudi said at the hearing on Wednesday morning.
Sandile July‚ who represented the SABC‚ confirmed an agreement that Aguma would submit his resignation by 1pm on Wednesday.
