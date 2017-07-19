BREAKING: SABC's Aguma resigns with immediate effect

Aguma was in the midst of a disciplinary hearing, where he stood accused of providing false information under oath during the disciplinary proceedings brought against former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Aguma was also accused of tender irregularities and fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Osborne Molatudi‚ Aguma's lawyer‚ said Aguma had tendered his resignation and the SABC would withdraw all charges against him.