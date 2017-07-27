The foundation said it was a difficult decision to support the pulling of the book from the shelves.

“It is not an easy thing for us to support the withdrawal of a book. We oppose censorship in principle and work hard at avoiding the role of gatekeeper. Madiba repeatedly communicated to us an imperative not to be tripped up by a desire to protect him.

“Always‚ however‚ there are limits. And Mandela’s Last Years is beyond them‚” it said.

It continued that it welcomed different interpretations of Mandela’s life – whether in print or on screen – but that there were requirements for those who wished to do so.

“While the Foundation has no authority over those who represent the life and times of Madiba through publications‚ we welcome new interpretations and fresh stories related to the life and times of Nelson Mandela. Madiba constantly reminded the Foundation that he wanted us to promote spaces for multiple voices.

“However‚ those who choose to do so must respect a medley of legal and ethical requirements. The author of Mandela’s Last Years demonstrably failed in this regard‚” the statement said.

The foundation was also unhappy that Ramlakan‚ a former surgeon-general of the SA National Defence Force‚ did not make contact or seek input from them.

“The author assumes the position of the impartial‚ objective and ethical scientific observer. And yet‚ detailed analysis of the book reveals the extent to which partiality‚ ignorance and disregard for confidentiality shape his narrative.