The man who was alleged to have been assaulted by two farm workers said he had asked his attackers why they were attacking him.

Testifying in the High Court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday‚ Victor Mlotshwa said he was innocently standing on the side of the road and was hitch-hiking when he was suddenly attacked by the pair.

“While standing there waiting to hitch-hike‚ there was car that came. The vehicle came straight towards me and I moved back but then the car then stopped and a man got out. His face showed he was not in a pleased‚” Mlotshwa told the court.