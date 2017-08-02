I had no idea why they were attacking me‚ says coffin assault victim
The man who was alleged to have been assaulted by two farm workers said he had asked his attackers why they were attacking him.
Testifying in the High Court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday‚ Victor Mlotshwa said he was innocently standing on the side of the road and was hitch-hiking when he was suddenly attacked by the pair.
“While standing there waiting to hitch-hike‚ there was car that came. The vehicle came straight towards me and I moved back but then the car then stopped and a man got out. His face showed he was not in a pleased‚” Mlotshwa told the court.
He had never seen this person. He however identified him as Theo Jackson.
“He is the man dressed in black today‚” said Mlotshwa.
In fear‚ Mlotshwa ran back in the direction towards his home.
“I could hear the noise of the car following me. I tried to increase my speed. I ran towards Big House [informal settlement] and I could hear the vehicle accelerating behind me‚” he said.
“While I was still running‚ a second vehicle approached from the front. The other car was driving straight towards me. The other came behind me‚” he said.
Eventually‚ the other vehicle did a u-turn and he found himself sandwiched between the two vehicles as he ran.
“After running for some time‚ I ran out of strength and I decided to stop. Without saying anything to me‚ the men just got out of the car and immediately just pumped me with their fists. I tried to find out what was happening‚” he said.
As Mlotshwa testified‚ one of the accused‚ Willem Oosthuizen made gestures. “Can you behave yourself please?” Judge Segopotje Mphahlele said to Oosthuizen.
He sheepishly looked down.
After a court adjournment‚ his lawyer‚ Wayne Gibbs tried to explain to the court that his client was trying to get clarity on parts he did not understand.
Mphahlele was not satisfied. “I know when someone is lifting up his hand. He was making gestures‚ throwing his hands around‚” said Mphahlele‚ adding that this was directed at the witness.
Jackson and Oosthuizen face charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.
The duo is also accused of concealing evidence by allegedly burning the coffin in October.
They have pleaded not guilty on all charges.
They were arrested after a video‚ allegedly depicting the attack on Mlotshwa‚ went viral.
In the video‚ Mlotshwa was seated in a coffin‚ begging for his life.
His attackers were seen trying to force him into the coffin‚ wanting to put the lid on it.
The matter continues.
