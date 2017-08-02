Spencer Kitson‚ 30‚ from Fourways‚ has shown the extent to which one person would go for another in their time of need.

He talked Isaac Dinkebogile down from a bridge when Dinkebogile tried to commit suicide on Sunday evening.

He opened his home by giving him a place to stay and he has‚ with the help of a friend‚ given him temporary employment.

The decision to take his life because he is unemployed is not an isolated incident in South Africa where unemployment stands at 27.7%‚ according to Statistics SA.

Last month‚ Susan van Rooyen‚ 55‚ from Randfontein‚ doused herself in petrol and set herself on fire in public last month. She felt that she had become a financial burden on her family. She hadn’t been employed for 20 years and as a result of ill health doctors declared her unfit to work.

“I had just visited a friend up in Bryanston and I was heading home on Sunday evening when I saw a man leaning on the railing at the edge of the bridge. I immediately identified that something was wrong. I pulled over and just took it from there‚” said Kitson.

Dinkebogile and van Rooyen’s stories show the extent to which people will go to escape their realities. Money keeps the stomach filled and the lights on. Without an income survival is futile.

Kitson said that his main concern that night was to get Dinkebogile away from the bridge so he offered a complete stranger in distress food to eat and a place to stay.

Kitson said that he wanted to assure Dinkebogile that the world was not a bad place and that things didn’t have to end like this.