Three of the five men accused of assaulting a couple at the KFC drive-through in Pretoria last week argued on Thursday for their bail application to be heard urgently.

The Pretoria North Magistrate's Court heard that the state wanted to charge the men with attempted murder‚ assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

The offence of attempted murder is a Schedule 5 offence and the accused need to give strong reasons why they should be granted bail.

Stephen Nel‚ DJ van Rooyen and Joshua Scholtz argued before the court that the charges against them did not constitute a Schedule 5 offence.

They said the charge sheet as it presently was did not mention that there was assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm‚ which might then infer there was an attempt to murder Jacob and Dudu Sono.