Hashtag that gave the cops a kick in the pants

At 7.25pm on Women’s Day, Tumi Sole posted a 20-second video on Twitter of a schoolgirl being tripped, hit and kicked in the head and neck.

Posted with the popular #CountryDuty hashtag, it wasn’t long before it went viral and caught the attention of the media, other keyboard activists, education departments and the police.

It garnered some 1,500 retweets, 600 likes and just shy of 900 comments — but, most importantly, it spurred a cross-section of people, including the authorities and special-interest groups, into action.

Less than 24 hours later and The Times was the first to identify the school at which the assault took place and interview the 16-year-old victim’s family.

The next morning, education department officials were at the school investigating. By the Friday night, the assailant’s father had handed him over to the police.

This morning he is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court.