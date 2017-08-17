WATCH: Traffic cop's 'Vrr pha' fantasy comes true

A video of a Johannesburg metro police officer revelling in the sounds of a revving Mercedes-Benz AMG has gone viral on social media.

In the light-hearted exchange, the cop can be heard gushing over the car. “This car looks beautiful, veeery nice,” he says as he inspects the licence disc.

When he comes back to the driver he asks for a favour.

“Err, can you rev it please?”

“Sure,” the driver says as he revs the engine,

“More and more and more,” the cop encourages as the driver revs the car loudly.

“I like the sound,” the officer proclaims whilst mimicking the sound of the roaring engine.