South Africa

WATCH: Traffic cop's 'Vrr pha' fantasy comes true

17 August 2017 - 12:53 By Timeslive

A video of a Johannesburg metro police officer revelling in the sounds of a revving Mercedes-Benz AMG has gone viral on social media.

In the light-hearted exchange, the cop can be heard gushing over the car. “This car looks beautiful, veeery nice,” he says as he inspects the licence disc.

When he comes back to the driver he asks for a favour.

“Err, can you rev it please?”

“Sure,” the driver says as he revs the engine,

“More and more and more,” the cop encourages as the driver revs the car loudly.

“I like the sound,” the officer proclaims whilst mimicking the sound of the roaring engine.

READ MORE:

WATCH: Gotcha! Motorists halt fleeing driver after N1 car crash

A motorist's attempt to flee the scene of an accident on the N1 near Centurion was thwarted when several drivers gave chase.
News
1 day ago

WATCH: Woman speeds off, dragging petrol pump, to escape 'hijacker'

How far would you go to get away from a potential hijacker? For one woman, her escape attempt included dragging a petrol pump with her. The woman was ...
News
55 minutes ago

WATCH: Joburg couple outsmart hijackers

A couple narrowly escaped a hijacking outside their home in Midrand, Johannesburg.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mexico's prickly pear cactus: energy source of the future? Sci-Tech
  2. Roads closed as snowfalls hit Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. It would be odd for cabinet to discuss Manana‚ says Dlodlo South Africa
  4. Aggrieved e-toll workers take protest to transport minister's office South Africa
  5. WATCH: Traffic cop's 'Vrr pha' fantasy comes true South Africa

Latest Videos

This metro cop loves the sound of a roaring AMG
Woman flees with entire petrol pump at filling station
X