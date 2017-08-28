A third miner has died at a Harmony Gold mine outside Johannesburg after an emergency incident on Friday‚ the company said on Monday.

"A third miner‚ trapped at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited's Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville since Friday morning‚ has been brought to surface. Regrettably‚ he succumbed to his injuries‚" Harmony Gold said in a statement.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing to recover two more miners.

Harmony said earlier the five miners were trapped on Friday morning after a tremor caused sections of the gold mine to collapse.

"Our sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased. We will not rest until the other two employees have been found and brought to surface‚" said Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp.

- TimesLIVE