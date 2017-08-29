According to CNN.com there is no indication the water will stop rising anytime soon. Federal officials‚ according to the news site‚ have predicted that Harvey will drive 30‚000 people into shelters and spur 450‚000 victims to seek some sort of disaster assistance.

Four storm-related deaths have been confirmed.

Sharon Chetty‚ said she - along with her husband Mark and their son Rushil - have not had much sleep since the weather turned nasty on Friday. They have had to hide in their cupboards several times‚ as tornado warnings were sounded.

“I don’t even know where to start. There’s so much devastation and destruction and feelings of hopelessness‚” Chetty told TimesLIVE.