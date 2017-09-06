Four critical and two trapped after taxi crashes into Joburg wall

Four people were seriously injured when a taxi lost control and crashed into other cars and a wall in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Jurgen Kotze said 16 people were injured‚ with four sustaining serious injuries and two more people still trapped in the taxi.

It is believed a taxi was driving down Louis Botha Avenue in Johannesburg when it lost control and veered into another taxi and a car.

A wall of a building subsequently collapsed on top of the vehicles.

"We're still busy treating four people on the scene‚" Kotze said.

He said two other people were still trapped in one of the taxis but that their conditions weren't serious.