After more than seven hours of argument‚ the Constitutional Court reserved judgment on Tuesday.

However‚ Lubisi argued that such a provision was non-existent in the South African constitution.

"Let's get the concepts right first. Many believe 'impeachment' means 'removal from office'. Far from it! 'Impeachment' means indicting a public figure‚ in this case the President‚" said Lubisi

He said in countries where impeachment operates‚ you can impeach a president‚ but not remove him from office. He cited former US president Bill Clinton's 1999 Monica Lewinsky sex scandal as a case in point‚ where the president was impeached but didn't lose his job.

"But the impeachment/indictment did not lead to removal from office. The reason for this is that once a president is impeached‚ he or she must be tried by a component of the legislature‚ in the case of the US‚ the Senate. The Senate can either acquit or find the accused guilty. In the case of Clinton‚ he was found not guilt by the Senate‚ which is why he was then not removed‚" said Lubisi.