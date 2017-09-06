South Africa

Is this the funniest press release ever?

06 September 2017 - 20:53 By Katharine Child
Kenny Kunene was driving in Johannesburg on Monday evening‚ when he claims he faced 21 bullets in a shooting that left at least three bullet holes in his jeep.
Kenny Kunene was driving in Johannesburg on Monday evening‚ when he claims he faced 21 bullets in a shooting that left at least three bullet holes in his jeep.
Image: Instagram

Were the hitmen hired to take out 'Kenny-the matrix-Kunene' paid with “a garage pie and half-a-litre of coke [sic]?"

The ANC Youth League branch from the Collins Chabane region asked this question in a media statement they have titled "a failed apparent staged self-assassination".

This branch of the youth league wants to know how Kunene dodged an alleged 21 bullets‚ supposedly fired at him on Monday night.

Kunene was driving in Johannesburg on Monday evening‚ when he claims he faced 21 bullets in a shooting that left at least three bullet holes in his jeep.

It is believed the shooting may be linked to a Sunday Independent article that exposed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged affairs with eight women. Kunene's website released a bedroom video of one of the woman claiming she was a lover of Ramaphosa‚ but Ramaphosa was not in the clips.

The statement asks: "Why must a normal person wants to kill Kenny out of all influential leaders in the country‚ we are not in a sunglasses competition." [sic]

The ANC Youth League branch is unimpressed.

"We want to publicly state that no one is interested in killing Steve Motale and Kenny Kunene."

Motale‚ who is editor of the Sunday Independent‚ wrote a letter on Wednesday bemoaning a lack of support by other editors in the media industry‚ following the alleged death threats he has faced since publishing the article outing Ramaphosa's alleged infidelity.

Read the press release for yourself:

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Malema graduates at Unisa‚ welcomed by vice chancellor South Africa
  2. Is this the funniest press release ever? South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho's Prime Minister speaks about urgent need for SADC ... Africa
  4. Anger as KZN hospital sends child home with gaping wound South Africa
  5. I don't know how I survived‚ says tavern owner after taxi crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling trolley does 60km/h in SA
"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient

Related articles

  1. Unravelling the Kenny Kunene 'hit' saga South Africa
  2. Kenny Kunene on shooting: I was facing death South Africa
  3. Kenny Kunene unharmed in Joburg shooting News
X