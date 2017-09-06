Were the hitmen hired to take out 'Kenny-the matrix-Kunene' paid with “a garage pie and half-a-litre of coke [sic]?"

The ANC Youth League branch from the Collins Chabane region asked this question in a media statement they have titled "a failed apparent staged self-assassination".

This branch of the youth league wants to know how Kunene dodged an alleged 21 bullets‚ supposedly fired at him on Monday night.

Kunene was driving in Johannesburg on Monday evening‚ when he claims he faced 21 bullets in a shooting that left at least three bullet holes in his jeep.

It is believed the shooting may be linked to a Sunday Independent article that exposed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged affairs with eight women. Kunene's website released a bedroom video of one of the woman claiming she was a lover of Ramaphosa‚ but Ramaphosa was not in the clips.

The statement asks: "Why must a normal person wants to kill Kenny out of all influential leaders in the country‚ we are not in a sunglasses competition." [sic]

The ANC Youth League branch is unimpressed.

"We want to publicly state that no one is interested in killing Steve Motale and Kenny Kunene."

Motale‚ who is editor of the Sunday Independent‚ wrote a letter on Wednesday bemoaning a lack of support by other editors in the media industry‚ following the alleged death threats he has faced since publishing the article outing Ramaphosa's alleged infidelity.

Read the press release for yourself: