Law enforcement agencies apprehended another bogus doctor in Soweto on Tuesday morning for allegedly issuing fake medical certificates to motorists seeking to apply for public driver's permits.

The doctors are all originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and were using the practice number of a local doctor to conduct their business‚ the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a statement.

“The female doctor tried to run away as law enforcement agents from the National Traffic Anti Corruption Unit‚ the Hawks‚ the Health Professionals Council of South Africa‚ the Medicines Control Council and Home Affairs raided her surgery‚” the RTMC said.

The accused was chased through the streets of Soweto and taken to the surgery where medicines‚ patient files and government documents were seized.

Investigations by the RTMC have revealed that there are more than 32‚000 unlawfully issued public drivers’ permits.

“Holders of these documents are believed to be on the roads driving busses‚ trucks and taxis. These people are placing the lives of other road users at risk as they might not be medically fit to be driving vehicles‚” the agency said.

“These documents will be cancelled as soon as investigations have been completed‚” it added.