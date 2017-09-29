McKinsey feels heat on Trillian deal

Anti-graft group Corruption Watch plans to use a sensational statement by the former CEO of a Gupta-linked company in its effort to have corruption charges brought by US authorities against multinational management consultancy McKinsey.

Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson has made explosive allegations about events surrounding the partnership between McKinsey, Trillian and state-owned power utility Eskom, and others.

Goodson went public about her time at Trillian late on Wednesday. She had prepared the statement for a parliamentary inquiry into state capture which she now says she believes is unlikely to happen soon.

Goodson was CEO at Trillian for three months in 2016 but left, she says, when she felt she was becoming exposed to politically linked dealmaking which could destroy her career.

Her statement details her time at Trillian - until recently majority-owned by Gupta ally Salim Essa.