With six men accused of eating human flesh due to appear in an Estcourt court on Thursday‚ police have beefed up security in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town.

Initially five men - Nino Mbatha‚ 32‚ Lungisani Magubane‚ 30‚ Sithembiso Doctor Sithole‚ 31‚ Lindokuhle Masondo‚ 32‚ and Khayelihle Lamula‚ 32 - were arrested and appeared in court in Estcourt and nearby Loskop in August after they were found in possession of human flesh. But police have revealed that a sixth man has since been arrested and will be joining the quintet in the dock on Thursday.

“I can confirm that a sixth suspect was arrested about three weeks ago‚” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.