South Africa

SA universities score top marks in global rankings

25 October 2017 - 12:13 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
University of Cape Town. File photo
University of Cape Town. File photo
Image: UCT Student @UCTStudent via Twitter

Nine South African universities have been ranked among the best in the 2018 Global Best Universities survey.

This is according to a US News and World Report released on Tuesday. The rankings were produced to provide insight into how universities compare globally.

“Since an increasing number of students plan to enroll in universities outside of their own country‚ the Best Global Universities rankings – which focus specifically on schools' academic research and reputation overall and not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs – can help those applicants accurately compare institutions around the world‚” US News said.

The rankings include the top 1‚250 institutions spread across 74 countries – up from the top 1‚000 universities in 65 countries ranked last year.

The University of Cape Town scored 64 in the rankings‚ while the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Stellenbosch scored 50.4 and 49.6‚ respectively.

Other South African universities featured in the rankings include the University of Pretoria‚ the University of Johannesburg‚ the University of the Western Cape‚ North West University‚ the University of the Free State and the University of South Africa (Unisa).

American university Harvard scored 100 in the rankings‚ while China’s Nenjing University of Chinese Medicine was at the bottom.

READ MORE

Universities collect R21bn in tuition fees

Public higher education institutions managed to raise over R21-billion through tuition fees in 2016‚ according to figures released by Statistics ...
News
2 hours ago

UCT and CPUT 'open as usual' as students demand shutdown

The University of Cape Town (UCT) said classes and tests would go ahead as normal‚ in spite of calls by some students for the campus to shut down on ...
News
3 hours ago

Is this the start of Fees Must Fall protests?

As universities prepare to announce fee increases for 2018‚ a swirl of unrest is engulfing some campuses as students speak out against the proposed ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Apleni says court judgment setting aside his suspension is a vindication South Africa
  2. Mr Ugly Zimbabwe headed to SA for African title Africa
  3. Millions of ecologically disastrous pellets on their way to Mozambique South Africa
  4. Woman claims boss raped her - then forced her into sex act with dog South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Two men attack police officer with hammer
X