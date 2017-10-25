Nine South African universities have been ranked among the best in the 2018 Global Best Universities survey.

This is according to a US News and World Report released on Tuesday. The rankings were produced to provide insight into how universities compare globally.

“Since an increasing number of students plan to enroll in universities outside of their own country‚ the Best Global Universities rankings – which focus specifically on schools' academic research and reputation overall and not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs – can help those applicants accurately compare institutions around the world‚” US News said.

The rankings include the top 1‚250 institutions spread across 74 countries – up from the top 1‚000 universities in 65 countries ranked last year.

The University of Cape Town scored 64 in the rankings‚ while the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Stellenbosch scored 50.4 and 49.6‚ respectively.

Other South African universities featured in the rankings include the University of Pretoria‚ the University of Johannesburg‚ the University of the Western Cape‚ North West University‚ the University of the Free State and the University of South Africa (Unisa).

American university Harvard scored 100 in the rankings‚ while China’s Nenjing University of Chinese Medicine was at the bottom.