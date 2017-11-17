South Africa

Cape ambulance crew dodges armed robbers

17 November 2017 - 09:06 By Petru Saal
Gun.
Gun.
Image: iStock

A speedy response from bystanders helped prevent yet another attack on an ambulance crew in Mfuleni in Cape Town.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Daniels said the attempted armed robbery took place as the ambulance entered the Mfuleni Day Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

“Fortunately the attackers fled when members of the public approached the ambulance and the crew were left uninjured and took refuge inside the medical facility until police were able to escort them out of the area‚” said Daniels.

In light of the latest attack‚ Mfuleni has been declared a “red zone”‚ meaning that ambulances will have to have police escorts to enter the area.

Victim won't let grave robbery rest

A man robbed at a graveyard in Cape Town is not letting his complaint against the police die an easy death.
News
4 hours ago

EMS personnel have been attacked 33 times in the Cape metropole.

An ambulance was attacked two weeks ago while transporting a critically injured child to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. The attack delayed seven-year-old Faigon Wildschut’s transfer to hospital. He died in hospital later that day.

The city has already identified 16 areas as “red zones”. Provincial health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that “safe zones” would be introduced inside “red zones”. EMS staff under attack will be able to seek refuge in these safe zones - manned by neighbourhood watch and community policing forum members.

Cape Town water crisis: 'Day zero' draws near

People will have to make do with 25litres of water per day for washing, cooking and personal hygiene if dam levels drop below 13.5% in Cape Town.
News
4 hours ago

Gunshot location technology deployed by the city has been used to determine whether an area is unsafe. Panic buttons have also been installed in ambulances.

“We will do all we can to prioritise the safety of the EMS staff‚” said Mbombo.

The provincial health department is awaiting a response from police minister Fikile Mbalula after Western Cape Premier Helen Zille issued a formal request to have ambulances escorted by the army.

Most read

  1. Pupils risk lives to write isiXhosa exam South Africa
  2. Prosecutor declines to prosecute men suspected of starting fire in premier's ... South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Janusz Walus denied parole South Africa
  4. Eyewitness account of 'coup' in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. Mexican women testify over sexual torture before international panel World

Latest Videos

New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
Zimbabwe youth leader apologises to military on state TV
X