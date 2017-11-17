Cape ambulance crew dodges armed robbers

A speedy response from bystanders helped prevent yet another attack on an ambulance crew in Mfuleni in Cape Town.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Daniels said the attempted armed robbery took place as the ambulance entered the Mfuleni Day Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

“Fortunately the attackers fled when members of the public approached the ambulance and the crew were left uninjured and took refuge inside the medical facility until police were able to escort them out of the area‚” said Daniels.

In light of the latest attack‚ Mfuleni has been declared a “red zone”‚ meaning that ambulances will have to have police escorts to enter the area.