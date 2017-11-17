Cape Town water crisis: 'Day zero' draws near

People will have to make do with 25litres of water per day for washing, cooking and personal hygiene if dam levels drop below 13.5% in Cape Town.

Mayor Patricia de Lille has described what life could be like after "day zero" - if dams supplying the city reach critical levels.

In a bid to stave off the impact of this potential crisis, the provincial government has already started drilling boreholes at some state hospitals.

"I want to bring you into my confidence to tell you what will happen if day zero arrives. Dam levels must at least be at 13.5%. If they go below that, that is the day we will turn off the taps," said De Lille on Thursday.

"We have to exclude the densely populated areas like the townships. If we turn the taps off there, we face significant risks in those areas like disease."