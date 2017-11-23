Eskom's head office closed due to water cuts

South Africa

Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: John Liebenberg

Power utility Eskom has closed its Megawatt Park head office due to water outages.

Eskom has urged its employees and visitors to avoid going to Megawatt Park on Thursday.

“This to preserve the remaining reserves for sustaining the critical functions at Megawatt Park and to implement contingency plans to allow employees to return to the site‚” the utility said in a statement.

Employees based at Megawatt Park are urged to work from other Eskom offices located outside the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

“Eskom’s operations in other areas remain unaffected. The water interruption has no impact on the generation and supply of electricity and Eskom remains hard at work at ensuring reliable electricity supply.”

