Dr James Butler‚ a neurologist who did tests on Henri van Breda‚ testified for the defence in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday‚ saying that Van Breda has a form of epilepsy which might explain the 'missing' two hours and forty minutes in his version of events.

Van Breda stands accused of axing his parents and brother to death‚ and leaving his sister for dead at their luxury home on the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch.

The state had earlier argued that the nearly three hours during which Van Breda claims he was unconscious at the bottom of the stairs was a convenient explanation for a timeline that didn't add up.