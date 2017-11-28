Minister threatens to cut off water to 30 municipalities

Thirty of South Africa's municipalities that have failed to honour outstanding water bills have until early next month to start paying up.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane announced in Johannesburg on Monday that her department had issued notices to 30 defaulting municipalities, demanding they make arrangements to pay their share of R10.7-billion owed to several water authorities before December 8.

If no action is taken bulk water suppliers will throttle supply to the municipalities, which will have to "replenish" their water reserves by paying up.

The 30 chosen are among 186 local government structures that owe money for water.

The 30 municipalities identified all owe over R50-million combined and close to R7-billion of this debt is 120 days and older.

Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State owes the most - R1.8-billion - followed by the Vhembe district municipality in Limpopo, which owes over R642-million.