South Africa

Life Esidimeni hearings: Manamela 'forgot that patients are also people'

30 November 2017 - 06:41 By Katharine Child
SILENCE IS GOLDEN Suspended Gauteng health department director Barney Selebano appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday asking that it set aside a subpoena compelling him to testify in the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings.
SILENCE IS GOLDEN Suspended Gauteng health department director Barney Selebano appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday asking that it set aside a subpoena compelling him to testify in the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Some of those watching the Life Esidimeni hearings have questioned whether suspended Gauteng director of mental health Makgabo Manamela's qualifications are legitimate.

They are.

Her PhD in psychiatric nursing, awarded in 2005, makes it clear she knows nurses need to be "caring", attentive to patients' mental health needs and respect their "dignity".

Manamela, one of three provincial health department leaders involved in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which 143 mentally ill patients died, was told during her testimony that perhaps she did not care about patient rights.

She has spent four days in the past week at the arbitration hearings, explaining her role in the decision to shut Life Esidimeni homes.

Manamela's doctoral thesis for the University of Johannesburg examines nurses' attitudes to Aids patients before antiretroviral treatment became widely available in government hospitals and clinics.

Court told subpoena for Selebano to testify at Esidimeni hearings not valid

The subpoena that is forcing Barney Selebano‚ suspended head of the Gauteng Health Department‚ to testify at the Life Esidimeni tragedy hearings on ...
News
20 hours ago

Manamela found that nurses working with Aids patients felt burned out, overworked and lacked compassion.

In her thesis, Manamela acknowledges the importance of nurses being caring.

"Leininger . states that caring is the most unifying, dominant and central intellectual and practical focus of nursing.

"Patients expected support from nurses. If the patients are supported their anxiety, hopelessness and depression would be reduced," she noted.

On day two of her testimony, the presiding officer, retired judge Dikgang Moseneke, suggested that the licensing by Manamela of ill-equipped, unskilled NGOs to care for profoundly mentally ill patients indicated that she was indifferent about their wellbeing.

He said: "Maybe you didn't care. You signed whatever you signed, you forget it was about people who were blood and flesh."

When asked during the hearings by Section27 advocate Adila Hassim about her profession as a nurse, Manamela raised her voice and said: "I am here as the director [of the Gauteng mental health marathon project], not as a nurse."

Read Manamela's thesis: it's all about caring #Esidimeni

Many Twitter users have questioned if suspended Gauteng Director of Mental Health Makgabo Manamela's qualifications are legitimate.
News
23 hours ago

Selebano’s urgent application to avoid Esidimeni hearings postponed

Suspended Gauteng department of health Head of Department Barney Selebano’s urgent high-court bid to challenge the subpoena forcing him to appear at ...
News
1 day ago

Five times Makgabo Manamela was schooled at the Esidimeni hearings

Gauteng’s suspended director of mental health care services Makgabo Manamela was described in her four days on the stand by advocates as being ...
News
2 days ago

Esidimeni: excuses infuriate judge

The senior Gauteng health department official who signed off on the relocation of Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients to NGOs not equipped to care ...
News
2 days ago

Moseneke to Manamela re Esidimeni: ‘You don't get it’

Justice Dikgang Moseneke spent Makgabo Manamela’s fourth day on the stand trying to get her to realise the fatal consequences of her actions‚ ...
News
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. US military says no civilians killed in August Somalia raid World
  2. Pikitup investigation uncovers more dirt South Africa
  3. Chinese satellite closes in on dark matter mystery Sci-Tech
  4. US mathematician death a gay hate crime, says Australia inquest World
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X