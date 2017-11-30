Life Esidimeni hearings: Manamela 'forgot that patients are also people'

Some of those watching the Life Esidimeni hearings have questioned whether suspended Gauteng director of mental health Makgabo Manamela's qualifications are legitimate.

They are.

Her PhD in psychiatric nursing, awarded in 2005, makes it clear she knows nurses need to be "caring", attentive to patients' mental health needs and respect their "dignity".

Manamela, one of three provincial health department leaders involved in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which 143 mentally ill patients died, was told during her testimony that perhaps she did not care about patient rights.

She has spent four days in the past week at the arbitration hearings, explaining her role in the decision to shut Life Esidimeni homes.

Manamela's doctoral thesis for the University of Johannesburg examines nurses' attitudes to Aids patients before antiretroviral treatment became widely available in government hospitals and clinics.