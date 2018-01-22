Zille concerned about disease after Day Zero

Day Zero and disease could be a deadly mix‚ especially with the food-borne listeriosis outbreak on the go.

This was the grave concern expressed by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille at a media briefing on Monday.

She said she was worried about a possible disease outbreak should the City of Cape Town reach “Day Zero” - currently projected to be April 22 - when the city will switch off most of its taps due to the biggest drought in the Cape in a century.

“It’s very unfortunate that this crisis comes at a time when we are also having listeriosis [outbreak]. And listeriosis requires a lot of washing to contain [it]‚ that is the major challenge‚” said Zille.

She said fear of disease outbreaks were not only confined to human beings as the province was also dealing with avian flu.