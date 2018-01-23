South Africa

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in hospital for kidney infection

23 January 2018 - 21:38 By Timeslive
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark Hospital on Tuesday night. File photo.
Image: James Oatway/Sunday Times

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to hospital at the weekend with a kidney infection - but is expected to make a full recovery.

According to her spokesman‚ the 81-year-old had complained of a "loss of appetite" and that "one of her legs was painful". She was taken to the Milpark Hospital on Sunday‚ said Victor Dlamini.

"Upon admission‚ it was discovered that she had an infection that had affected her kidneys. She is expected to make a full recovery and should spend approximately a week at the hospital‚" said Dlamini in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

He said that Madikizela-Mandela was being visited by family and was "in high spirits".

