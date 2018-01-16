Winnie Madikizela-Mandela hopes for ANC renewal

The ANC's top six recently elected leaders visited Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her Soweto home on Monday night.

The party is promising to "rebuild our movement and turn the South African economy around. We will mobilise all social partners behind an economic recovery plan".

The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela‚ in crutches after having knee surgery last year‚ wore a striking blue patterned‚ loose flowing gown for the meeting led by new party president Cyril Ramaphosa at her Orlando house.