Precious Angels‚ the most deadly NGO in the Life Esidimeni saga‚ received R1-million from the Gauteng department of health.

In total‚ 18 patients died in two homes called Precious Angels run by owner Ethel Ncube.

The figures were released by Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy‚ who was testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings.

The hearings aim to find out why 1‚700 patients were moved from three Esidimeni psychiatric homes into ill-equipped NGOs‚ leading to the deaths of 143 patients.

Creecy disclosed that R47-million was spent on NGOs in place of the Life Esidimeni contract. Life Esidimeni homes‚ that provided care to chronically-ill psychiatric patients‚ cost about R260-million a year.

The health department claimed they ended the contract to save money.