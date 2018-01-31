Day Zero - business has a plan for Cape Town

Chemical toilets in the basement‚ hauling your own water to the office and working in shifts so staff get time to queue at water collection points.

These are some of the interventions being planned by businesses in Cape Town to keep their doors open after Day Zero.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh said on Wednesday that the general consensus among city businesses was that there had been “too much water politicking and too little sound planning”.

The chamber conducted a survey of businesses on the effects of the water shortage and asked what they would do in the event of Day Zero.