Ajay Gupta sought for 'corruption'

The Hawks confirmed in a briefing on Friday that Ajay Gupta was being sought in connection with a corruption investigation that is separate to their probe into the Estina Dairy Farm saga.

His brother Atul Gupta has filed an urgent court application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA’s) forfeiture unit from freezing R10-million in his bank account. The money was allegedly part of more than R200-million‚ meant to benefit emerging farmers‚ that was siphoned off a dairy farm project in the Free State.

Ajay Gupta was still regarded as a wanted fugitive‚ the Hawks confirmed on Friday. There is still a warrant of arrest out for him but the Hawks declined to elaborate on details of the corruption case for which he is being sought.