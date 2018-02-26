Ngcobo killings: Church brother turns on brother
Leader of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry at Ncobo in the Eastern Cape‚ Banele Mancoba‚ says he is certain that his eldest brother Thandazile Mancoba was involved in the shooting of five police officers at Ngcobo Police Station on Wednesday last week‚ according to a report.
SAFM news reports that Banele Mancoba said his brother had not been staying at the church premises before the dramatic shootout with police on Friday night.
“I was not aware if he brought guns or what. I was excited because he came for greetings and stuff that was my understanding. I didn’t know that there were guns here. I think he did this on purpose‚ because if you killed someone‚ how can you keep the weapons when you know they are looking for them? I think he knew what he was doing. The sad thing is he left the problem to me and now I must clean up the mess.”
Three Mancoba brothers are among the seven people who died in the shooting at the church compound.
Meanwhile‚ Eyewitness News reports that the church remains sealed off on Monday as investigators comb the scene for further clues on a suspected cult there.
The shootout relates to an attack on the Ngcobo police station last week during which a gang of robbers killed five police officers and a retired soldier. They stole guns from the station and are accused of blowing up two ATMs.
Police say stolen weapons were recovered at the church.
Eyewitness News reports that a total of 43 male suspects were detained for questioning and 11 vehicles are being checked to see if they are linked to criminal activity.
It is believed that ten suspects are due in court today.
