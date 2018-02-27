Cape Town framer designs a plate you don't have to wash

Nobody likes the do the washing up after dinner‚ especially given the amount water it uses in the current drought. But now thanks to third-generation Cape Town framer Kurt Bolters‚ you might not have to.

Castle Framers‚ the shop that Bolters’ grandfather opened in 1959‚ is situated in Woodstock at what is now the popular Old Biscuit Mill market. Following the death of his father 21 years ago‚ Bolters took over the reins of the company and has been designing some of South Africa’s most creative framing designs ever since.

His latest design has caught the attention of Cape Town’s foodies and conservationists alike: a framed plate design that requires no washing and no water.