WATCH | Motorists survive freak accident

Two Johannesburg motorists survived a freak collision in Linden. Video footage of the accident captured on CCTV cameras was shared on Facebook this week.

It shows two vehicles which seem to have just collided as one of them hits an electricity box on the side of the road. There is dust in the air after the collision. A female is seen sitting on the ground immediately after - possibly thrown out of her vehicle by the collision.

She sits for a few seconds holding her stomach as if she is in pain.

A person from the black BMW‚ apparently also a female‚ is then seen climbing out of her vehicle through the sun roof. She goes to her car as if she is trying to open the door. She then walks to the other person who is still seated on the ground.

Shortly after she walks back to the BMW as if there may be someone still stuck in the vehicle whom she wants to retrieve.

The video is just one minute and three seconds and was captured on March 3‚ on the corner of 5th Street and 3rd Avenue in Linden.