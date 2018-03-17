South Africa

Four suspects arrested for hijacking in Philippi East

17 March 2018 - 14:03 By Timeslive
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The vigilance of and swift response by Western Cape police resulted in the arrest of four suspects on a charge of hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm on Friday evening.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said that members of the Provincial Intervention Unit spotted a Kia LDV in Cape Town’s Siyahlala Informal Settlement at around 6pm and approached the vehicle.

“Four suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Avanza and after a brief pursuit‚ they were apprehended. It was established that the Kia was hijacked in Philippi at around 17:20 the same evening. A search of the Avanza led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm firearm.

“The suspects‚ aged between 18 and 20 are due to make a court appearance on Monday in Athlone‚” Traut said.

READ MORE

WATCH | Pretoria motorist sends would-be hijackers running for their lives

It was a disappointing moment for two criminals when their attempt to hijack a motorist in Pretoria went horribly wrong.
News
2 days ago

Train driver hit with a brick and stripped

A female train driver was hit on the head with a brick‚ stripped and dragged to nearby bushes after a train was vandalised at the Eerste Fabrieke ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. I want to make UCT phenomenal‚ says new vice-chancellor South Africa
  2. Russia expels 23 British diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens World
  3. Four suspects arrested for hijacking in Philippi East South Africa
  4. 'Congregation capture' - political analyst on why people flock to cult churches South Africa
  5. Choppers sent in to fight Table Mountain fire South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X