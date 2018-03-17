Four suspects arrested for hijacking in Philippi East

The vigilance of and swift response by Western Cape police resulted in the arrest of four suspects on a charge of hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm on Friday evening.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said that members of the Provincial Intervention Unit spotted a Kia LDV in Cape Town’s Siyahlala Informal Settlement at around 6pm and approached the vehicle.

“Four suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Avanza and after a brief pursuit‚ they were apprehended. It was established that the Kia was hijacked in Philippi at around 17:20 the same evening. A search of the Avanza led to the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm firearm.

“The suspects‚ aged between 18 and 20 are due to make a court appearance on Monday in Athlone‚” Traut said.