Motorist murdered after crashing bakkie into 13 pedestrians

31 March 2018 - 12:26 By Suthentira Govender
A motorist who crashed his bakkie into a group of pedestrians - killing six - was allegedly stabbed to death.
Image: serezniy/123rf.com

A motorist who crashed his bakkie into a group of pedestrians - killing six - was allegedly stabbed to death by an angry mob shortly after the horror accident on Friday night.

Seven others suffered injuries after the bakkie rammed into them on Edendale Road‚ Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said various emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident after 8pm on Friday night.

“The driver of the bakkie was found with fatal injuries. It is understood from bystanders that members of the community allegedly stabbed the driver to death shortly after the incident. Five pedestrians were found with fatal injuries‚" said Vermaak.

“There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene. Another pedestrian was in a critical condition‚ but later succumbed to his injuries on scene.

“Seven others were treated on scene for injuries ranging from moderate to serious. They were all treated and rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident is not yet known. Police attended the scene.”

