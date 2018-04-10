The memorial service which was attended by leaders of various political organisations‚ including the DA‚ UDM ‚ Inkatha Freedom Party‚ IAC‚ EFF‚ COPE and others‚ was organised by the ANC and the Eastern Cape provincial government.

''She was the Mother of the Nation because she cared for all and hated corruption and state capture. The title of Mother of Nation was more befitting and she carried it with respect and honour.

“Whilst we are here to mourn the passing on of Mama Winnie we are also here to celebrate her life‚ the life that was well-lived and dedicated to the improvement of others. She was a symbol of hope to many of us‚'' said Ramaphosa.