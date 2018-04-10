South Africa

Ramaphosa says Winnie was a fearless leader who hated corruption

10 April 2018 - 17:29 By Lulamile Feni
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering a eulogy at the memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Mphuthumi Mafumbatha stadium in Mbizana on Tuesday.
Image: Lulamile Feni

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a fearless leader who never gave up or betrayed the organisation and never forsook the needy and an icon who hated state capture and corruption.

Ramaphosa‚ paying tribute to the struggle stalwart on behalf of the government and the ANC‚ called on the thousands who filled the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Mbizana and watched the proceedings on television to remember Madikizela-Mandela by fighting against corruption‚ women abuse and patriarchy.

The memorial service which was attended by leaders of various political organisations‚ including the DA‚ UDM ‚ Inkatha Freedom Party‚ IAC‚ EFF‚ COPE and others‚ was organised by the ANC and the Eastern Cape provincial government.

''She was the Mother of the Nation because she cared for all and hated corruption and state capture. The title of Mother of Nation was more befitting and she carried it with respect and honour.

“Whilst we are here to mourn the passing on of Mama Winnie we are also here to celebrate her life‚ the life that was well-lived and dedicated to the improvement of others. She was a symbol of hope to many of us‚'' said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Mphuthumi Mafumbatha stadium in Mbizana on Tuesday.
Image: Lulamile Feni

The president said Madikizela-Mandela had undergone extreme torture and humiliation but never surrendered.

Even the opposition parties saluted Madikizela-Mandela for her contribution to the struggle.

Ramaphosa also paid tribute to Chris Hani‚ the 25th anniversary of whose assassination was commemorated on Tuesday.

- DispatchLIVE

