Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela survives the axe yet again

10 April 2018 - 17:28 By Mahlatse Mphahlele and Marc Strydom
Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has survived the axe after club management elected to keep him until the end of the season rather than sack him following a marathon five hour meeting on Tuesday.

Chiefs issued a statement on Tuesday pleading for patience while at the same time saying that decisive changes would have to be implemented at the end of the current Premier Soccer League campaign.

Komphela and his players were pelted with an assortment of missiles as they left the field after Saturday’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Chippa United at FNB Stadium. The humiliating defeat effectively ruled Amakhosi out of the league title race.

“At this stage‚ circumstances do not permit for us to make immediate changes (and fire Komphela)‚" sad the Chiefs statement.

"However‚ we are looking to have a complete overhaul of the team before the commencement of the new season.

"It is important for our supporters to note that as management‚ we are listening to their concerns and share the pain.” Chiefs also added that they have met Stadium Management South Africa and relevant stakeholders following last weekend’s acts of hooliganism at FNB Stadium. All the stakeholders who were involved in the organisation of the event are reviewing matters relating to the match.

“In the interim‚ we appeal to the supporters for calm and patience as there is still a lot to play for in the league and the Nedbank Cup‚" the statement further said.

"We believe that there is a lot to fight for as the team is in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup and there is a possibility of qualification for one of the continental competitions.

“Regardless of how dire the situation is‚ in the next few weeks‚ we sincerely appeal for calm‚ patience and good behaviour from supporters.

"We have to avoid endangering other supporters’ lives and the team.

"As we move to the last few matches of the current season‚ we really need your undivided support and assure you that decisive changes will happen before the new season to remedy the situation.”

Premier Soccer League officials told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that they are waiting on the decision of their prosecutor‚ Nande Becker‚ to know whether Chiefs will be charged for the scenes of fan unruliness at FNB Stadium.

It seems highly likely that Becker will charge Chiefs over the conduct of their supporters.

“The bottom line is that what happened there is not right‚ completely unacceptable.

“That said we have to follow processes‚” PSL communications manager Luxolo September said on Tuesday.

“The match commissioner’s report has been sent to the prosecutor of the league [Becker].

“And now we have to wait for him. Unfortunately or fortunately‚ it’s a waiting game and we don’t ask him‚ ‘Are you going to prosecute?’

“It’s an independent process and it should always be.”

