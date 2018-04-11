Capetonians have asked the public protector to investigate the city council’s proposed 27% water price rise.

Sandra Dickson‚ of the activist group Stop City of Cape Town‚ said she was part of a group that met the public protector’s representatives in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Dickson told TimesLIVE the officials asked for more information about their complaint and said they would attend a march planned for Friday against the proposed tariff increase.

The 26.96% planned rise in water and sanitation tariffs in the city’s 2018/2019 draft budget has attracted intense criticism‚ including more than 18‚000 comments on Stop CoCT’s website‚ Dear Cape Town.

The march‚ organised by the group Save Cape Town‚ is due to start in Darling Street at 10am and end at parliament‚ where the group will present a memorandum to city officials. Organiser Anne Smith said the council had given permission for a march of up to 3‚000 people.