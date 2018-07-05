Taxi violence in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning resulted in five taxi drivers being shot and wounded‚ said police.

Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the drivers were fighting over routes.

"Taxi feud routes between Menlyn and Mamelodi associations resulted in the shooting at about 6.30am‚" said Kweza.

"The five injured were taken to hospital‚" she said.

Kweza said two taxis were also burnt in retaliation.

Police were deployed to the scene.

"There are no arrests at this stage‚" Kweza said.

Meanwhile‚ the City of Tshwane stated that several streets had been closed as a result of the shootout.

"Due to taxi violence‚ the following streets have been closed: Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi and Sisulu - between Johannes Ramokhoase and Madiba‚" the city tweeted.