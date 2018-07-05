South Africa

Five taxi drivers wounded in Pretoria shooting‚ two vehicles burnt

05 July 2018 - 11:05 By Timeslive
Five taxi drivers were wounded in a shootout in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning.
Five taxi drivers were wounded in a shootout in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

Taxi violence in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday morning resulted in five taxi drivers being shot and wounded‚ said police.

Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the drivers were fighting over routes.

"Taxi feud routes between Menlyn and Mamelodi associations resulted in the shooting at about 6.30am‚" said Kweza.

"The five injured were taken to hospital‚" she said.

Kweza said two taxis were also burnt in retaliation.

Police were deployed to the scene.

"There are no arrests at this stage‚" Kweza said.

Meanwhile‚ the City of Tshwane stated that several streets had been closed as a result of the shootout.

"Due to taxi violence‚ the following streets have been closed: Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi and Sisulu - between Johannes Ramokhoase and Madiba‚" the city tweeted.

READ MORE: 

One killed‚ 12 injured as taxi crashes into tree

One person was killed and 12 other people injured when the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng on Tuesday ...
News
1 day ago

One killed and 3 injured in early morning Boksburg heist

Robbers involved in the daring cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg on Thursday morning failed to get away with any cash and lost one of their gang.
News
3 hours ago

We are not targeting taxis‚ says City of Jo’burg

Only 70 of the 500 vehicles the Johannesburg Metro Police have impounded for being unroadworthy are taxis – a statistic that the police force says ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Oversupply of non-essential technologies contributes to high private healthcare ... South Africa
  2. Unsupervised toddler found dead in pit toilet South Africa
  3. Statue of Liberty climber to be arraigned in federal court World
  4. Five taxi drivers wounded in Pretoria shooting‚ two vehicles burnt South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X