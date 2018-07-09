Parliament's inquiry into Eskom won't subpoena Duduzane Zuma

The inquiry by Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises into Eskom will not subpoena Duduzane Zuma to testify.

“The committee has done its work. We are not going to subpoena him‚” chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said on Monday.

“Everybody that we subpoenaed did not come to the committee. We are not going to give those people any chance to come to the committee. They have already undermined the committee. We don’t have to go as low as they are.”

She added that it was Parliament and not the portfolio committee on public enterprises that had previously subpoenaed Zuma and that it was up to Parliament if they wanted to subpoena him again.