WATCH | 'I can't die alone,' says Joburg 'rapist' trying to spread HIV

An HIV positive Johannesburg man has not only claimed to be a serial rapist, but that he is trying to spread the disease because he does not want to die alone.

In a series on sexual assault in the Diepsloot township, the BBC's Golden Mtika interviewed a man identified as David who claims he has raped around 21 to 24 women - even though he's aware that he's HIV positive.

"I know I have HIV, so I want to spread that HIV."

Asked how he feels about possibly infecting his victims David said, "I feel good because I can't die alone."

Diepsloot residents have taken justice into their hands, burning suspected rapists to death, but even that does not deter David or men like him.

"They're scared of me. They know I can take action anytime," he said.