Police in Mpumalanga seek help in locating a missing teacher from Calcutta near Hazyview.

Kevin Chitapaza‚ 44‚ a teacher at Madzuma Secondary School in Calcutta‚ was last seen on July 20.

Chitapaza was wearing a blue denim jean‚ blue jacket‚ check shirt‚ white sneakers and a black beanie with the words “Bob Marley” on it.

Police asked anyone with information about the missing educator to call Lt-Col Dudu Shabangu at 072 937 3542.