‘Political interference’ sank previous parole bids‚ claims lawyer for Chris Hani's killer

Lawyers for Janusz Walus - the killer of former South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani - have raised questions around unfair political interference in their client’s parole applications.

Walus‚ with the assistance of former Conservative Party MP Clive Derby-Lewis‚ shot and killed Hani in 1993 in the driveway of his home in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg.

Walus launched his third application for parole on Tuesday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Advocate Roelof du Plessis revealed how certain documents and parole board reports were ignored by Justice Minister Michael Masutha in Walus’s previous parole applications. “One needs to look at what was before the minister and what he did and did not look at‚” he said.

He said in August 2017 the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered that Masutha had to reconsider parole for Walus. Masutha denied Walus parole in November 2017.

“Documents from the parole board showed Walus was a suitable candidate for parole‚” du Plessis told the court. “Everyone on the board said he was suitable for parole. But what happened? The chairman of the board wrote an extensive report saying why Walus should be refused parole.”

Du Plessis said evidence of Walus’s application having been manipulated to ensure he was not granted parole included a letter the chairman of the board wrote to his client requesting him to provide evidence of a course he had completed in prison.

“This included requests on anger management‚” he said. “The request letter was sent on 6 November 2017‚ yet the chairman had written his report saying why Walus should not be granted parole on 3 November 2017.”