Where would you keep a winning lottery ticket of R145-million? In your sock‚ of course!

So says the young Secunda-based engineer who scooped the Powerball jackpot on Friday.

"I kept it in my sock at night because I thought about what if thieves were to come in here. Not because they know anything…but take it‚" said Thabo.

Even as he reported for duty on Monday‚ the ticket was still safely tucked away in his boot.

"I kept on thinking that what if I was involved in a car accident. You know how people lose their wallets in accidents‚ so it was safer there‚" Thabo added.

He was speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon at the Ithuba offices where he and his 30-year-old wife came to claim their winnings.

Thabo said he was in disbelief when he found out on Saturday afternoon that he was the sole winner of the jackpot.